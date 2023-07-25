Imaginative LEGO Campaigns Show the Power of Bricks

LEGO has a great ally in Asawin Tejasakulsin, whose campaigns really showcases the creative power of a simple building block.

For the series Imagine, storybook animals come to life in dramatic ways. We see a LEGO dragon breathing fire under a pot, and King Kong climbing a home speaker.

In the series Build the Future, children are seen inside their own future selves, made of bricks. The costumes are elaborate. Really clever work.

