Incredible James Bond Aston Martin Miniature Car Complete with Hidden Tricks

The much anticipated James Bond film “No Time to Die” comes out soon, and with it, an amazing miniature Aston Martin DB5. We’re talking kid-sized, a fully ridable but not street-legal version.

this Little Car is as premium and special as it gets, with leather and Mahogany interior, plus all of the special 007 gadgets you would expect, from digitally changing license plates to hidden smoke screen, and even a Gatling gun that emerges from the headlight.

At over $110,000 and limited to 125 cars, it’s only for the most die hard Bond fans.