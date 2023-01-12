Incredible Photos Show the Underside of Icebergs

German photographer Tobias Friedrich is specialized in underwater work, and his series showcasing the size and beauty of icebergs from underneath is truly something to behold.

Exploring these massive icebergs in Greenland, Friedrich gives us a rarely seen peek at the intricate textures, and amazing blue light that radiates from their surface. We can only imagine how impressive they are to experience in person, plus how visceral the dive must be, with such extreme cold and solitude. Really beautiful work. Make sure to see more of his photography on his Instagram.

Photos used with artist permission.

There is a limited series of prints from this amazing series on Friedrich’s website, BELOW SURFACE.