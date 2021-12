Jaime Sanchez is a digital designer and 3D artist with a penchant for bright, colorful work. ¬†There’s a minimalism in his designs that make the pieces pop, and a sense of humor that give them great personality.

This LEGO series explores pop culture references, giving them a brick-themed twist.  From The Rolling Stones to ordinary household objects, we see LEGOs in a new light.

Images used with artist’s permission.