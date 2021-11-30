Giving Tuesday Reminds Us That Charities Are Critical

Giving Tuesday started in 2012 as a counterpart to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping extravaganzas, a way to give attention to the non-profit world. Today marks the 11th year of the movement.

Charitable giving can make a world of difference to communities, the environment, as well as social and health causes.

There are tens of thousands of charities out there, making it overwhelming to know just where your money will be best used.

Luckily there are groups like Charity Watch and others that rank these organizations on their giving, their leadership, and the way the funds are used.

Take a look at the Top Rated Charities for 2021 here and here. They list dozens of highly respected charitable groups in a range of categories.

Some other advice would be to look for local charities and smaller groups, as the huge, well-known charities might not have the same level of transparency.

Regardless of where you give, you can know that helping others and helping the Planet makes sense, and makes you feel good.