Jean-Yves Lemoigne’s Dancing with Particles

Photographer Jean-Yves Lemoigne gives poetic motion to digital particles, with bodies aloft, adorned with brightly colored forms and swirling shapes.

The CG addition to these photographs bring a unique 3D perspective to the movements, and add a reality-meets-virtual element that we haven’t seen before.

His subjects are dancers photographed in New York City, with cityscapes that add to the texture and depth of the images.

See more of Lemoigne’s work on Instagram and his portfolio.

Images used with artist’s permission.

“Dancing with Particles” combines bodies in motion with digitally added forms, alive with a sense of movement and grace.