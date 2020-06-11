Katerina Kamprani’s Uncomfortable Objects

Katerina Kamprani is an architect based in Athens, and has a knack for creating objects and household items that are uncomfortable at least, impossible to use at best. They’re the type of clever designs that make you chuckle at how frustrating or annoying they’d be to use in real life.

The ongoing series is called “The Uncomfortable”, and shows Kamprani’s prolific nature as an artist and designer. Take a look at the impressive collection below.

Images used with artist’s permission

“Balancing humor, art and design, Katerina analyze and redesigns everyday objects in order to make them inconvenient.”