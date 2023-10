For the Halloween season, LEGO has unveiled a series of posters that embody the funny yet all-too-true frustrations, annoyances, and pain of working with LEGO bricks.

Included in their posters are “The Terror Below” representing the pain of stepping on a brick with bare feet, “The Crooked Curse” that speaks to an off-kilter brick, and on and on.

Done in traditional horror movie style, the posters have a great illustrative vibe.

