Karan Gujar’s Surrealist Aura

Mumbai-based artist Karan Gujar transports us to far away places, landscapes spare and minimal, with colorful touches that make them feel just out of reach of Earth’s reality.

Paired with reflective geometric objects, the images become fully surreal, a meditation type of image that deals with reflection and symbolism.

See more of Gujar’s thought-provoking and visually enticing work on Behance.

“Soulful Aura is an abstract project that explores how our growth and behavior are influenced by our surroundings in life. The visuals in this project symbolize glass as representing humans, showcasing how our surrounding environment affects our reflections. The reflection in the glass represents our aura, which is a key factor in our happiness and overall quality of life.” -Karan Gujar

