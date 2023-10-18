More Marvelous Miniatures By Tatsuya Tanaka

The master at miniatures, Tatsuya Tanaka keeps cranking out amazing tiny scenes, one for each day of the year. The amount of creativity and craft to create so many clever miniatures is really impressive. Below is a snapshot of a month’s worth of miniatures, each one a clever creation on its own. When compiled as a daily calendar for an entire year, it’s clear that Tanaka is one of the most prolific miniature builders anywhere.

The shift in scale in his work challenges our typical perception and forces us to look at the world differently. This altered perspective is both fun and intellectually stimulating, and Tanaka’s clever use of everyday materials in creative ways feels like a great source of inspiration.

Below are just a few of our favorites from the last week.



Pencil Skirt



Power Recharge

“In essence, miniatures condense the complexity and vastness of the world into a manageable size, allowing people to engage with them in unique ways, both emotionally and intellectually.”





How to Make Tofu



Match Point



Diving Boots



Mushroom Pottery



Pasta Farm



Tape Bath



Carton Train



Fastest Record



The Phone is Frozen

See more of Tanaka’s brilliant miniature work here, here, here, and here. You can purchase calendars, t-shirts, books and more from his website.

