MGM Sphere Set to Reinvent Live Shows, To Open in 2023

When it opens in 2023, the MGM Sphere won’t just shake up the landscape in Las Vegas. It will be the world’s biggest dome, and possibly, the future of live events and performances.

The incredibly complex building is many years in the planning and building, with groundbreaking features that will make it truly one of a kind. That’s saying a lot by Las Vegas standards, which continually tries to reinvent itself.

From the state-of-the-art form beaming sound system to the world’s largest and highest resolution wraparound display, the entire interior of the sphere will be able to transform into just about any canvas imaginable, giving the 17,000 person audience the show of a lifetime.

In addition, the enormous dome will be entirely clad in 54,000 square meters of programmable LEDs on the exterior, allowing it to change its facade limitlessly.

YouTube channel The B1M has a great explainer video of this forthcoming attraction, which should be pretty astounding in person.

It will have the highest resolution screen in the world at 19,000 by 13,500 pixels. That’s 100 times clearer than today’s best HDTVs.