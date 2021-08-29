Every Sport a Bowling Ball

August 29, 2021 0 Comments

In this clever and zany series we see all manner of sports, where the ball in question is swapped for a bowling ball. Hilarity, or at least the foreshadowing of it, ensues.

A clever and funny juxtaposition by Filmmaker Sam Buchanan .

CategoriesArt, Humor, Uncategorized
Tags, , ,