The Moment Before Calamity – ‘In Anxious Anticipation’

We really love the moment of trepidation behind this deceptively simple series.

Designer Kyle Bean and photographer Aaron Tilley have a stylish and apprehensive series called ‘In Anxious Anticipation’ that was made for Kinfolk magazine.

The set design shows kinetic objects about to create their own brand of chaos, from smashing champagne glasses to cracking eggs, to the drip of ink on a bright white shirt.

Simple concept, yet beautifully orchestrated and captured. We love the moment of capture, so much potential energy stored in that freeze-frame. Great stuff.

Images used with Artists Permission