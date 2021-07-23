More Charming Imagery from Anna Devís and Daniel Rueda

We’ve captured the photographic charm of Spanish duo Anna and Daniel before, their adorably staged images that utilize clothing, design, and simple props to create iconic still images. Anna usually stars in the photos, either blending in seamlessly with her surroundings, or creating just the right balance between their setting and the visual trick they are trying to create.

Here are some additional images, continuing their graphical interpretation of the world around them.

