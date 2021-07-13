Nendo Reimagines the Roadside Food Stand

Nendo is a Japanese design firm known for their elegant, minimal designs that take ordinary objects, and make them uniquely special. Some of their earlier work includes redesigning the cuckoo clock, a paper torch, and an innovative charger.

One of their latest projects is called Petit Market, and aims to help farmers sell directly to consumers. The clever and simple wooden stand comes with built in shelves and lighting, and a menu chalkboard that doubles as a door, when the stand needs to close up shop. Made in three different sizes, it’s an elegant solution to a roadside stand, looking distinctive while nicely offering up fresh, farm food to passersby.

Another fun and useful design from Nendo. Via Design Milk: