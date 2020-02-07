Nike’s Space Hippie Shoes, Made From Recycled Scraps, Are the Most Sustainable Nikes Ever Made

First off, amazing name. We conjure up a sweet, patchouli-scented astronaut with a title like Space Hippie. Second, Nike is committed to improving their carbon footprint and the way they use their materials, case in point being their tagline for this line of shoes: Trash Transformed.

In their video around the line of shoes, Nike explains that they equated their mission with the “In situ resource utilization”, a concept that NASA uses in space. Basically, astronauts have to use whatever resources they have with them, as there is no resupply mission at their disposal. Similarly, Earth doesn’t have a resupply mission either, so we need to start using what is around us, versus all-new, virgin materials.

With that in mind, Nike’s knit uppers are made up of at least 85% rPoly made from recycled plastic water bottles, t-shirts and yarn scraps. They call it “space waste yarn”. Similarly, their soles are made up of rubber grind from other product line extras, as well as 100% recycled foam.

We think it’s an awesome concept, and we like the kind of gnarly, funky aesthetic that the manufacturing process gives these shoes. And if nothing else, it’d be fun knowing that you’re strolling around as an eco-friendly Space Hippie.

There Is No Resupply Mission

on Mars (or Earth) Space Hippie is an exploratory footwear collection inspired by life on Mars—where materials are scarce and there is no resupply mission. Created from scraps, or “space junk,” Space Hippie is the result of sustainable practices meeting radical design.

The brand claims Space Hippie “is the creation of Nike footwear with our lowest carbon footprint scores ever”