Popular Science to Shutter Magazine After 151 Years of Publication

Say it ain’t so.

Popular Science, or PopSci was a magazine we excitedly received in the mail as kids, eager to see the science, technology, and gadgetry that they covered. Indeed, it was the forward-looking technology that jumpstarted our interest in writing about the science and the future, and indeed, this site you’re reading today.

It was announced today that the parent company that owns Popular Science, Recurrent Ventures, will end the magazine as it is today. Layoffs at the company also happened this month.

It’s a shame to see such a storied, unique magazine shutter, especially as the pace of technology and science advancements have only increased in recent years.

There are already a large number of people decrying the loss of this magazine, and the somewhat cynical move to more digital-only media.

We’ve gathered a collection of fascinating Popular Science magazine covers below, ranging from the 1800s to the 30s, 50s, and more. They feature fantastical inventions and contraptions, many of which are still very much science fiction today, but show an optimism and creativity that help inspire.

Like this: Like Loading...