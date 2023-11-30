Paddington Bear Makes His Appearance Across All of Hollywood

Paddington, the lovable bear from ‘Darkest Peru’ has made a home in people’s hearts. Now he’s making his way into all manner of pop culture classics.

JaytheChou has taken upon himself to bring Paddington to shows and movies all of kinds, adding a charm and hilarity into every scene he’s digitally added into.

Below, we see Paddington in The Sopranos, Scream, Interstellar, Winnie the Pooh, Elf, Alf, Jurassic Park, and more. The series is ongoing, and with nearly limitless shows and movies to reference, where do you think we’ll see Paddington next?

