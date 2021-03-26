Reflective Saltscapes of Lake Eyre

The perfectly flat landscape of Lake Eyre is a great canvas for photography, and in the hands of Murray Fredericks, it becomes magic. Using a large mirror placed on the shallow water surface, Fredericks captures amazing reflections, sunsets, and a beautiful double horizon. Clean, pure, and elegant work. The nighttime shots are phenomenal, and many of the images look so clean that they might be completely fabricated. Though a behind-the-scenes video shows the process and beautiful results of this exciting series. Via Colossal: