Reflective Saltscapes of Lake Eyre

March 26, 2021 0 Comments

MurrayFredericks moss and fog 1

The perfectly flat landscape of Lake Eyre is a great canvas for photography, and in the hands of Murray Fredericks, it becomes magic. Using a large mirror placed on the shallow water surface, Fredericks captures amazing reflections, sunsets, and a beautiful double horizon. Clean, pure, and elegant work. The nighttime shots are phenomenal, and many of the images look so clean that they might be completely fabricated. Though a behind-the-scenes video shows the process and beautiful results of this exciting series.  Via Colossal:

MurrayFredericks moss and fog 2MurrayFredericks moss and fog 3MurrayFredericks moss and fog 4MurrayFredericks moss and fog 5

