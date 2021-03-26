X Shore is Making One of the World’s First Commercially Available Performance Electric Power Boats

Sailboats aside, boating has long been a form of transportation that needs to join the electric era. Power boats specifically are highly polluting, leaving a gasoline trail in their wake.

There have been electric boat concepts, and some smaller electric props, but until now, there haven’t been strong EV boat options. The X Shore aims to change that, with their Eelex 8000.

This high performance boat is 26 feet long, with a top speed of 35 knots (40mph).

In addition to being all-electric, the boat comes in a version that is made from recycled plastic, cork, and flax, making its carbon footprint especially small.

Inside, the boat has a 24″ touchscreen to control a myriad of features, as well as a number of sensors that measure up to 150 data points per second. The boat can even measure the PH and oxygen levels in the water around it, giving it science lab level accuracy.

Made in Sweden, the X Shore is a handsome, future-forward craft that could help change power boats from loud, polluting machines into swift, clean, quiet ones. The Eelex 8000 won’t be cheap, as it is so cutting edge. Prices start at $325,000.

