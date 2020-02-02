Russian Cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin’s Images of Earth from the Space Station

The International Space Station is a marvel of engineering, and has also provided an amazing vantage point for photographing our blue marble below. Russian Cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin has some of the most time spent aboard the space station, with over 672 days spent in space.

Over that time he has captured some incredible photos of Earth. Below are some of his collection, showing tropical islands, volcanoes, the winding Amazon, and so many more unique and beautiful perspectives.

We always find that looking at the Earth from above shows us the small fragility of our only home, and how we need to protect it.