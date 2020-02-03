Landscapes Brilliantly Turned On Their Heads in This Digital Campaign

We love the elegance of these cityscapes and landscapes that have been flipped on their heads to create impossible scenery. Originally designed for a United Airlines in Australia campaign, the ads used the tagline ‘Dreamers Welcome’ to announce the service of their 787 Dreamliner plane service.

From a surreal look down the Brooklyn Bridge leading to a vertical Central Park, to a paddle board down an impossible Colorado River, the scenes draw the eye in. Really fun work created by Cream Electric Art.