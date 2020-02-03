Landscapes Brilliantly Turned On Their Heads in This Digital Campaign

February 3, 2020 0 Comments

We love the elegance of these cityscapes and landscapes that have been flipped on their heads to create impossible scenery. Originally designed for a United Airlines in Australia campaign, the ads used the tagline ‘Dreamers Welcome’ to announce the service of their 787 Dreamliner plane service.

From a surreal look down the Brooklyn Bridge leading to a vertical Central Park, to a paddle board down an impossible Colorado River, the scenes draw the eye in. Really fun work created by Cream Electric Art.

landscapes turned on their heads - moss and foglandscapes turned on their heads - moss and foglandscapes turned on their heads - moss and foglandscapes turned on their heads - moss and foglandscapes turned on their heads - moss and fogUnited-Airlines6

Advertisements
CategoriesArchitecture, Art/Design, Nature, Photography, Surreal, Travel, Uncategorized
Tags, , , , , , , , ,