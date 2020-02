Cabin, Meet Volvo In Chris Labrooy's latest project, a cabin in the woods has merged with a vintage Volvo station wagon, in a strange yet captivating partnership. The post Cabin, Meet Volvo appeared first on Moss and Fog.

Tiantian Xu's 100 Days of Motion Artist Tiantian Xu has an impressive collection of motion design, all part of her project, 100 Days of Motion.

Chris Austin's Surreal Floating Shark Paintings The effortless float of a Great White Shark is not lost on artist Chris Austin, who has them as the focus of his latest series.

Incredible New Close-Up Images of the Sun Show Striking Detail No one on Earth has ever seen the sun in as much detail or depth before today's images that were released. Taken by the brand new 4-meter Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope in Hawai'i, they give us a stunning view of our star.