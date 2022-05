Catbom Liqueur is a passion project from a lover of spirits, a unique blend of Vietnamese spices and flavors.

We love the throwback packaging, which echoes the look of the prohibition era. Designed by GudLag Creative, we’re not sure what Catbom tastes like, but our whistles are whet. From the flat sided bottles to the unique lettering, you can tell the design got a lot of love.

Via The Dieline: