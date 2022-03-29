Sustainable Flooring Options to Make Your Home Look Great

Your floor is one of the first things people see when they enter your home, so you want to make sure it makes a good impression. There are several creative ways to make your floor stand out and give your home a unique look. Many of these are also a smart sustainable choice as well.

1. Polished concrete

Polished concrete is a type of flooring that is becoming increasingly popular in homes. It has a smooth, shiny finish and can be colored or left natural. Polished concrete is easy to clean and maintain, making it a great option for busy families. If you want to choose a more versatile flooring option for your home, contact a professional flooring contractor. This type of flooring can also be used in commercial spaces. Its durability makes it ideal for high-traffic areas. By polishing the concrete, you are also creating a slip-resistant surface. Additionally, polished concrete can help to reduce noise levels. For example, if you have hardwood floors, you may notice that they tend to creak when people walk on them. This is because the wood fibers are compressed, but with polished concrete, there is no risk of this happening.

2. Patterned tile

If you are looking for a more traditional flooring option, patterned tile is a great choice. There are many different patterns and colors to choose from, so you can create a unique look for your home. Patterned tile is easy to clean and maintain, and it can also help to reduce noise levels. This type of flooring is a good choice for busy families or people with pets, as it is easy to keep clean. If you are looking for a more unique look, you can also choose to have your tile patterned in a certain way. For example, you could create a checkerboard pattern or a herringbone pattern. Additionally, you could choose to have different colors of tile in each section of your floor. This would create a more eye-catching look that would really make your floor stand out.

3. Hardwood floors

Hardwood floors are a classic choice for many homes, and they can really help to make your floor stand out. There are many different types of hardwood floors, so you can choose the perfect one for your home. Hardwood floors are easy to clean and maintain, and they can also help to reduce noise levels. If you have pets, hardwood floors are a good choice as they will not be able to scratch the surface. Additionally, hardwood floors can last for many years if they are properly cared for. If you are looking for a timeless flooring option, hardwood floors are a great choice. This type of flooring can also increase the value of your home.

4. Cork floors

Cork floors are a type of flooring that is made from cork trees. Cork floors are a sustainable choice as they are made from a renewable resource. Cork floors are soft and comfortable to walk on, and they are also easy to clean and maintain. Additionally, cork floors can help to reduce noise levels. If you are looking for an eco-friendly flooring option, cork floors are a great choice. This type of flooring is also a good choice for people with allergies, as it is hypoallergenic. Its soft surface also makes it a good choice for people with back pain or other joint issues. By choosing cork floors, you can help to reduce your carbon footprint.

5. Vinyl floors

Vinyl floors are a type of flooring that is made from PVC plastic, but can take on just about any appearance. Vinyl floors are durable and easy to clean, making them a great choice for busy families or people with pets. Additionally, vinyl floors can be found in a variety of colors and patterns, so you can create a unique look for your home. Vinyl floors are also a good choice for people with allergies, as they are hypoallergenic. Additionally, vinyl floors can help to reduce noise levels, and in theory are recyclable at the end of their life. If you are looking for a durable and easy-to-clean flooring option, vinyl floors are a great choice.

6. Bamboo floors

Bamboo floors are a type of flooring that is made from bamboo grass. Bamboo floors are a sustainable choice as they are made from a renewable resource. Bamboo floors are also very durable, making them a good choice for busy families or people with pets. Additionally, bamboo floors can help to reduce noise levels. If you are looking for an eco-friendly flooring option, bamboo floors are a great choice. This type of flooring is also a good choice for people with allergies, as it is hypoallergenic. Additionally, bamboo floors can be found in a variety of colors and patterns, so you can create a unique look for your home.