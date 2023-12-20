The Eggnog Project Gives Love to the Nostalgic Holiday Drink

Eggnog is one of those short-lived holiday treats that makes an appearance in grocery stores starting around November, disappearing just after Christmas time.

This traditional drink is made of milk, cream, sugar, egg yolks, spices and whipped egg whites to create a thick and rich beverage that is often mixed with alcohol like whiskey, rum, or brandy. With a bit of nutmeg grated on top, it really is a winter holiday escape in a cup.

Designer Madeleine Eiche has epitomized the feeling of eggnog with her Eggnog Project, which captures cartons of eggnog from around the United States and Canada, where it’s most popular.

The charming cartons all feature their own colloquial charm. Check out the website here.

“The eggnog project is simply a collection of eggnog cartons found in grocery stores & bodegas by Madeleine Eiche. Her fascination with their designs began in 2002 when she was employed making eggnog lattes at a New York coffee shop. It was the Dairy Freshpackaging of Canastota delivered fresh each day during the holiday season—and Madeleine’s fond predisposition toward both dairy products and pop art—that inspired her ongoing amassing of eggnog cartons. The peculiarities of the packaging range from festive to banal, minimal to ornate, and many seem to be printed with complete disregard for color alignment. It is precisely these things that make for such compelling kitsch.” -Madeleine Eiche

