Midcentury Gingerbread Houses to Celebrate the Season

We love gingerbread, and the way it can set the tone for the holidays. The ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and cloves combine to create a heavenly scent that feels like the embodiment of cozy.

From decorating gingerbread cookies to (awkwardly) assembling a gingerbread house, we find it all very fun. But does the modest gingerbread home need a makeover?

As lovers of architecture, we wondered what it would be like to see those houses made in the style of classic, mid-century modern design.

With some old fashioned artistry plus the magic of modern technology, we created an entire series that celebrates mid-century homes, all made from gingerbread, icing, and snowy decor. The results feel pretty magical as well, like stepping into a delicious snow globe, ready to cozy up by the gingerbread fireplace.

