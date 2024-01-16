Tree.fm is Your Aural Escape Into Nature

The Internet is such a busy, exhausting place, sometimes you need an escape. And leaving technology behind and going into nature is always something we’ll advocate for.

If you’re not able to always step outside, maybe Tree.fm will let you escape momentarily.

This simple yet beautiful website is your window into a random wild forest, with lovely tree photography paired with a recording of that type of forest.

Venture from an autumn forest in Istanbul to a Norwegian pine forest to a wild wooded trail in New Zealand. The recordings will transport you effortlessly.

Such a simple idea, pulled off elegantly. Take a listen. 🌲

