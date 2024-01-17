Hungry for Even More Creativity? These 20 Blogs Are Some of Our Favorite Resources

We’d like to think we know a thing or two about creativity, and we relish the chance to share creative inspiration with an audience. But where do we find our own inspiration, and how does it flow?

We’re sharing some of our favorite creative blogs from around the world, ones that offer up a delightful mix of narrative, visual design, creative perspective and news in the world of art and design.

The following 20 sites, in no specific order, all offer up something unique and inspirational. Take a look and see where it might inspire you.

1. Colossal – Known for its unique curation of art and visual culture, Colossal is a powerhouse of creative inspiration.

2. The Jealous Curator – This blog showcases contemporary art that’s so good, it’ll make you jealous.

3. Creative Boom – Focused on art, design, and photography, Creative Boom is a resource for creative professionals.

4. Booooooom – A community for creative people, Booooooom highlights emerging talents in the art world.

5. It’s Nice That – Celebrating creativity in all forms, this blog is known for its eclectic mix of art and design.

6. Uncrate – Although more focused on gear, cool technology, and expensive experiences, Uncrate does a great job curating cool.

7. The Inspiration Grid – As the name suggests, it’s an inspiring collection of creative work from around the world.

8. Abduzeedo – A blog about design, Abduzeedo offers inspiring visual content and tutorials.

9. Creative Review – Keeping up with trends in the creative industry, this blog is a must for professionals.

10. Behance Blog – Adobe’s blog focuses on creativity in business, offering resources for turning ideas into reality.

11. MyModernMet – Full of stories that feature inspiration, nature, and design.

12. The Dieline – Specializing in packaging design, The Dieline is a great source of inspiration.

13. Design Milk – Offering a modern take on art, design, and architecture, Design Milk is sleek and inspiring.

14. Swissmiss – A design blog and studio run by Tina Roth Eisenberg, Swissmiss is known for its clean, modern aesthetic.

15. Dezeen – One of the top architectural and design blogs, Dezeen consistently offers some of the top content from around the globe.

16. CreativeMornings – With a global lecture series, their blog offers insights and inspiration from creative professionals worldwide.

17. Design Observer – Features writings on design and culture and is known for its thoughtful approach to creativity.

18. Frankie Magazine – An Australian magazine covering design, art, photography, fashion, travel, and music.

19. Dribbble’s Blog – The blog of the well-known community for designers, offering insights, inspiration, and tips.

20. PetaPixel– Though PetaPixel started as a camera and photography enthusiast website, it features fascinating stories that are visual in nature.

These blogs are influential for various reasons: they provide inspiration, industry news, insightful commentary, and resources for creative professionals and enthusiasts alike.

They cover a broad spectrum of creative fields, from graphic design to fine art, ensuring that there’s something for every creative taste.

