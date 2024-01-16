Visiting The Real Hobbiton in New Zealand

Featured Categories
3D
240 Posts
View Posts
Abstract
61 Posts
View Posts
Accessibility
4 Posts
View Posts
Adventure
15 Posts
View Posts
Advertising
75 Posts
View Posts
Africa
7 Posts
View Posts
AI
30 Posts
View Posts
Animals
507 Posts
View Posts
Animated GIF
84 Posts
View Posts
Animation
28 Posts
View Posts
Architecture
1023 Posts
View Posts
Art
2223 Posts
View Posts
Artisan
153 Posts
View Posts
Automotive
238 Posts
View Posts
Best Gear
28 Posts
View Posts
Bicycles
24 Posts
View Posts
Biggest
4 Posts
View Posts
Birds
7 Posts
View Posts
Books
6 Posts
View Posts
Branding/Identity
252 Posts
View Posts
Camping
34 Posts
View Posts
Climate Change
838 Posts
View Posts
Clothing
78 Posts
View Posts
Cocktail Week
14 Posts
View Posts
Colors
993 Posts
View Posts
Concept Cars
16 Posts
View Posts
Countries You Know Nothing About
5 Posts
View Posts
Craft
374 Posts
View Posts
Culture
166 Posts
View Posts
Dance
4 Posts
View Posts
Design
2402 Posts
View Posts
DIY
9 Posts
View Posts
Documentary Film
791 Posts
View Posts
Dogs
53 Posts
View Posts
Drink
120 Posts
View Posts
Drone
4 Posts
View Posts
Eco-Friendly
363 Posts
View Posts
Endangered
5 Posts
View Posts
Europe
63 Posts
View Posts
EV
98 Posts
View Posts
Family
30 Posts
View Posts
Fantasy
1 Posts
View Posts
Fashion
175 Posts
View Posts
Finances
3 Posts
View Posts
Flowers
57 Posts
View Posts
Food
355 Posts
View Posts
Footwear
51 Posts
View Posts
Furniture
255 Posts
View Posts
Future
1053 Posts
View Posts
Games
3 Posts
View Posts
Garden
6 Posts
View Posts
Get Smarter
942 Posts
View Posts
Gifts
4 Posts
View Posts
Glass
3 Posts
View Posts
Gluten-Free
9 Posts
View Posts
Graphic Design
72 Posts
View Posts
Halloween
3 Posts
View Posts
History
339 Posts
View Posts
Home & Health
180 Posts
View Posts
How To
197 Posts
View Posts
Humor
600 Posts
View Posts
Iceland
22 Posts
View Posts
Illustration
263 Posts
View Posts
Inclusivity
3 Posts
View Posts
Infographic
124 Posts
View Posts
Interior Design
21 Posts
View Posts
Landscaping
6 Posts
View Posts
Leaders
166 Posts
View Posts
LEGO
25 Posts
View Posts
life
873 Posts
View Posts
Lighting
29 Posts
View Posts
Love
8 Posts
View Posts
Magical
12 Posts
View Posts
Mars
1 Posts
View Posts
Mid Century
3 Posts
View Posts
Miniature
2 Posts
View Posts
Moon
9 Posts
View Posts
Moss and Fog
5 Posts
View Posts
Moss and Fog Shop
9 Posts
View Posts
motion graphics
37 Posts
View Posts
Movies
7 Posts
View Posts
Murals
2 Posts
View Posts
Music
76 Posts
View Posts
Music Video
3 Posts
View Posts
National Parks
5 Posts
View Posts
Nature
1515 Posts
View Posts
Oldest
11 Posts
View Posts
Outer Space
255 Posts
View Posts
Pacific Northwest
12 Posts
View Posts
Packaging Design
94 Posts
View Posts
Painting
320 Posts
View Posts
Photography
1176 Posts
View Posts
Planet Earth
58 Posts
View Posts
Plants
44 Posts
View Posts
Politics
134 Posts
View Posts
Portland
42 Posts
View Posts
Pricey
6 Posts
View Posts
Product Design
965 Posts
View Posts
Retro Future
22 Posts
View Posts
Retro Futuristic
9 Posts
View Posts
Rocks
95 Posts
View Posts
Science
408 Posts
View Posts
Sculpture
795 Posts
View Posts
Shopping
67 Posts
View Posts
Skyscrapers
6 Posts
View Posts
Solar
7 Posts
View Posts
Sports
2 Posts
View Posts
Stuff
550 Posts
View Posts
Surreal
375 Posts
View Posts
Sustainability
15 Posts
View Posts
Swim
5 Posts
View Posts
Technology
837 Posts
View Posts
Thoughts
464 Posts
View Posts
THROW
3 Posts
View Posts
Top Posts
2 Posts
View Posts
Transportation
19 Posts
View Posts
Travel
1128 Posts
View Posts
Trees
123 Posts
View Posts
Uncategorized
3341 Posts
View Posts
Underwater
1 Posts
View Posts
Video/Film/Literature
520 Posts
View Posts
Vintage
1 Posts
View Posts
Yum
11 Posts
View Posts
Zen
101 Posts
View Posts

Visiting The Real Hobbiton in New Zealand

We recently revisited The Lord of the Rings film trilogy, and find ourselves absentmindedly humming the theme music. The films did such a phenomenal job of building a world that felt real, alive, and full of life, both evil and joyous.

The scenes of The Shire feature peaceful rolling hills, homes built into the land itself, and of course, furry-footed Hobbits.

One reason that the films were such a success was the incredible craftsmanship of the set pieces, not to mention the jaw-dropping beauty of New Zealand, where the filming took place.

Even 20+ years later, the set pieces of Hobbitown still exists, and is a tourist attraction that any LOTR movie fan would adore. Located in Matamata, New Zealand, the tours are run by Hobbiton Tours.

Below are some photos showcasing just how intricate and beautifully kept the set pieces are.  Have you been? What was the experience like?

An award winning art, design, nature and travel site, bringing you the best content from around the world. Inspiration, every day. www.mossandfog.com

Related Topics
You May Also Like
1 comment

  1. I have always loved these hobbit ground homes very different i would love to live in one so cool

Give us your thoughts

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Never miss a beat!

Interested in getting blog post updates? Simply click the button below to stay in the loop!