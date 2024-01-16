Visiting The Real Hobbiton in New Zealand

We recently revisited The Lord of the Rings film trilogy, and find ourselves absentmindedly humming the theme music. The films did such a phenomenal job of building a world that felt real, alive, and full of life, both evil and joyous.

The scenes of The Shire feature peaceful rolling hills, homes built into the land itself, and of course, furry-footed Hobbits.

One reason that the films were such a success was the incredible craftsmanship of the set pieces, not to mention the jaw-dropping beauty of New Zealand, where the filming took place.

Even 20+ years later, the set pieces of Hobbitown still exists, and is a tourist attraction that any LOTR movie fan would adore. Located in Matamata, New Zealand, the tours are run by Hobbiton Tours.

Below are some photos showcasing just how intricate and beautifully kept the set pieces are. Have you been? What was the experience like?

