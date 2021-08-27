Vintage Photos of Michigan’s Prehistoric Forest, a Low-Key Amusement Park from the 1970s

These vintage photos have a dated, faded feel to them, and showcase a family exploring an equally dated and vintage theme park in Michigan, known as The Prehistoric Forest.

Created by James Q. Sidwell, a former dinosaur exhibit designer, the attraction was decidedly low-budget and charmingly corny, but has a nostalgia-factor nonetheless. We especially love the children’s expressions throughout, where they often look hopelessly bored by the anatomically…..goofy dinos.

We’ve heard the attraction now is just a closed down overgrown forest, with the odd dinosaur carcass lying about. However these photos transport us back to a simpler, more charming time.

Via Design You Trust: