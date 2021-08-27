Stunning Midair Dog Photographs

In celebration of National Dog Day, we’re revisiting some of our past dog posts, starting with this stunning collection of photos showcasing canines in flight.

Wow, dogs are just the best, aren’t they? On top of their companionship, affection, and reliability, they’re truly amazing athletes. Photographer Claudio Piccoli has a really astounding series called Dogs in Action that freeze frame pooches as they launch through the air for frisbees, and leap over logs in the forest. The clarity of the photos are beautiful, and the way the dogs commit to their fetching is impressive. Does your dog have amazing fetching skills? Let us know. Via MyModernMet: