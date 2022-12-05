Vintage Postcards From the Future, The Work of Frank Moth

We love artwork that makes you take a mental pause, and step outside your immediate reality. We also appreciate that sense of surrealism where you give yourself the space to suspend disbelief.

With that in mind, the work of Frank Moth is incredibly appealing. Made up of Eleftherios S. & Marianna M., the two were born and raised in Veria and Heraklion, Greece.

They have been active since 2014, using the artist alias Frank Moth as a way to “escape from the ephemeral and hard present to a nostalgic past future.”

They’ve succeeded very well, creating a treasure trove of art and imagery, often collage in nature, which blends past and future in memorable ways. Their work is available as prints on websites like Society6 and Redbubble, and feels at home in those that have dreams of the stars, and a love for nostalgia.

See more of their future-nostalgia on their website and Instagram.

Images used with artists’ permission.

“Frank Moth creates nostalgic postcards from a distant but at the same time familiar future.”