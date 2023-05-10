Out-of-Body Outer Space

There’s something calming about these surreal space collages that makes you forget everything on earth, if only for a moment.

Visual artist Nikola Miljkovic shares collage work that feels vintage and carefree, showing quiet human moments, except they’re in extraordinary places.

Inspired by the work of Trash Riot and Frank Moth, we see old photographs paired seamlessly with images of our planet from space. We swing carefree over the curvature of Earth, and feel on top of the world, in a literal sense.