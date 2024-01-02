Would You Take a Walk on the World’s Longest Pedestrian Suspension Bridge?

Looking like the narrow, rickety bridge in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, this bridge presents an adrenaline rush for those brave enough to traverse it. Thankfully it has solid Swiss engineering.

Your reward is an amazing 360-degree view of the Swiss Alps, plus a gut wrenching view below you, as you stand 300 feet above the valley below.

The Charles Kuonen Suspension Bridge claims the title as the world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge. It comes in at 494 meters, or 1,621 ft.

Constructed by the group Swissrope in just ten weeks, the bridge links two sections of the trail between Grächen and Zermatt.





