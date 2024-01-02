Gorgeous Snowflakes Show Exquisite Geometry and Limitless Variation

❄️ ❄️ We all know that every snowflake is unique, but did you know that every snowflake is amazing? At least the ones shot here by Alexey Kljatov in incredible macro are.
What stunning shapes nature is capable of achieving. From simple to detailed and exquisite, it’s wild to think of the billions of different formations that are capable from frozen flakes.
Really impressive, especially considering Kljatov created his own inexpensive rig to capture this fleeting beauty.
“I capture snowflakes at open balcony of my house, mostly on glass surface, lighted by LED flashlight from opposite side of glass, and sometimes in natural light, using dark woolen fabrics as background.”
1 comment
Such clarity and variety! Thank you for sharing this with the world.