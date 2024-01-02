Gorgeous Snowflakes Show Exquisite Geometry and Limitless Variation

There's a magical quality in snowflakes, and these macro photographs show the exquisite detail that nature is capable of....

There's a magical quality in snowflakes, and these macro photographs show the exquisite detail that nature is capable of....

This adorable village in Japan 🇯🇵 is also the snowiest place on the planet. ❄️

This adorable village in Japan 🇯🇵 is also the snowiest place on the planet. ❄️