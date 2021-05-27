Would Your Dare Swim Across this Sky Pool?

Not for the faint of heart, this new Sky Pool at London’s Embassy Gardens is 82-foot-long, 10-foot deep, and suspended 110 feet off the ground joining the tenth floor buildings together. Like swimming in the sky? Or risking life and limb? Either way, it’s sure to make an impression on guests. Via Uncrate:

From Embassy Gardens:

“Suspended 35m in the air, the Sky Pool has captured imaginations across London and far beyond. The world’s first floating pool is exclusively for Embassy Gardens residents and their guests.

This crystal clear, 25-metre-long pool seems to float in the air. Dive in and there’s nothing but clarity between you and the world below. There’s no other pool in the world like the Sky Pool.”