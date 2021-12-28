Top Ten Moss and Fog Posts from 2021

2021 was one for the record books. The good, the bad, and the ugly.

2021 was also the most successful year yet for Moss and Fog, and we had such a good time sharing stories from all over the world. Here are the ten most popular posts from the past year.

There are more than 60,000 species of trees in the world. They range from diminutive to absolutely colossal. Their unique forms and shapes are incredibly varied, and they inspire us, and our love for the planet. Here are a collection of remarkable trees, from marvelous to strange, throughout the world.

In celebration of National Dog Day, we’re revisiting some of our past dog posts, starting with this stunning collection of photos showcasing canines in flight. And for more great dog content, check out our collection here. 🐶

We applaud the ingenuity of IKEA’s new STARKVIND line, which cleverly adds air filtration to furniture like side tables. However we feel it points to a future (or present) where air pollution and climate-fueled threats are the norm, which is in itself depressing.

When we picture famous figures throughout history, we usually only have old paintings and drawings to go by. Artist and designer Becca Saladin gives us a much more realistic view of what they might look like today, with her photo-realistic impressions.

Not for the faint of heart, this new Sky Pool at London’s Embassy Gardens is 82-foot-long, 10-foot deep, and suspended 110 feet off the ground joining the tenth floor buildings together.

We love the nostalgia and sense of discovery in this story of found paper airplanes. From the New Yorker Magazine, we read about Harry Everett Smith, a painter, filmmaker and collector. His paper airplane collection became thing of legend over the years, particularly because of his passion and interest in tracking down new ones.

The gin and tonic is one of the classic cocktails of the world, available almost anywhere, and inevitably one of the most refreshing.

Famed architect Zaha Hadid may be gone, but the firm she founded lives on, and with it, her legacy of truly amazing architectural projects.

We won’t even attempt to explain the brilliant mind or theory of someone like Stephen Hawking, but we found this article in Quanta Magazine fascinating.

When it comes to climate change, it can be hard to know where to start with tackling what is a significantly large problem. It can sometimes feel like we’re chipping away at a huge issue with a teaspoon, but by making some small switches we can encourage ourselves and others to change our mindset and work towards change.