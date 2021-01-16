Organic Supertall Towers will Reach 1200 Feet into the Air

Famed architect Zaha Hadid may be gone, but the firm she founded lives on, and with it, her legacy of truly amazing architectural projects.

The latest of these is set to get underway in Shenzhen, China. The uber-sleek, organic forms of the towers will reach over 1,200 feet into the air, and are linked by a series of stepped planter levels. True to Hadid’s style, the look of these skyscrapers conjures up futurism and parametricism. Called ‘the Queen of the curve’, the architects that carry on Hadid’s legacy are pushing the boundaries of engineering, creating future landmarks that will define entire cities.

The uninspired “Tower C Development” title should be reconsidered, as these sibling towers deserve a name more fitting their unique profile. As expected, the towers will utilize a host of eco-conscious features, from ample green space to solar collection, as well as water collection and natural ventilation.

