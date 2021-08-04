1980 Lamborghini Athon – Futuristic Dustbuster, or Style Icon?

The 1980 Lamborghini Athon was a concept that idealized the chunky yet futuristic streamlined form of the time, designed by Bertone for the Turin Motor Show.

The car’s sleek styling looks especially distinctive today, with a resurgence of retro-futuristic designs proliferating in movies and popular culture. Some might say it evokes the Dustbusters of the 80s, but we’re taken with the sleek yet angular lines of the convertible coupe.

The interior’s graphic interface was also cutting edge for the day, and if the dot-matrix screens were swapped out for modern technology, they’d look at home in a car from 2021.

The Athon, referring to the Egyptian cult of the sun, never made it to production, yet this concept sold at auction recently for over $400,000.

Via DesignBoom: