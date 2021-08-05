IKEA’s Air Filtration Furniture Portends a Polluted Future

We applaud the ingenuity of IKEA’s new STARKVIND line, which cleverly adds air filtration to furniture like side tables. However we feel it points to a future (or present) where air pollution and climate-fueled threats are the norm, which is in itself depressing.

The side tables house a relatively discreet air filtration system under their tabletop, making a formerly single-use device into something dual purpose and less obtrusive. There is side mounted system as well, not quite as useful, but certainly more streamlined than a lot of air purifiers might be.

In the wake of massive forest fires and rising greenhouse gasses, it seems increasingly likely that tools like air purifiers might become standard issue for most households in the future.

Via Yanko Design:

“Clean indoor air is an important factor for health. We know that there is no single solution to solve indoor air pollution. We work long term for positive change, to enable people to purify the air in their home.”