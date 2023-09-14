Alma Haser’s Deconstructed Portraits

German artist Alma Haser has a striking collection of series that takes straightforward portraits, and cuts, arranges, and folds them into new and strange new visions.

We see portraits crumpled, cut into puzzle pieces, and folded like origami. The deconstruction makes ordinary into something disjointed and unfamiliar.

See more of her work on her website, and Instagram.

Images © Copyright Alma Haser.

“Born in 1989 into an artistic family in the Black Forest, Germany, Alma Haser is now based in Southeast England. She is known for her complex and meticulously constructed portraiture, which are influenced by her creativity and her background in fine art. Alma creates striking work that catches the eye and captivates the mind. Expanding the dimensions of traditional portrait photography, Alma takes her photographs further by using inventive paper-folding techniques, collage and mixed media to create layers of intrigue around her subjects; manipulating her portraits into futuristic paper sculptures and blurring the distinctions between two-dimensional and three-dimensional imagery.”

