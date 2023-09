The work of Felix Hernandez is highly compelling, a form of art he calls Dreamphography.

The image above was one we were sure was on a real location, or made on a computer. But it was neither. It was a highly skilled miniature, created and photographed in a way that feels magical and new. His work is now sought after by some of the world’s biggest brands, who seek a new perspective with his skillset.

See more of his beautiful and enchanting work on his website, Behance, and Facebook

