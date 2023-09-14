Featured Categories
This Modern Church Looks Like It’s Made of Layered Paper

We’re awestruck by the design of the Chamber Church, from Chinese-German architecture firm Büro Ziyu Zhuang.

Located near the Qingdao Zangma mountains in China, this remarkable structure features an all-white design characterized by aluminum ribs, creating a layered approach that feels weightless.

Photography by Shengliang Su.

Echoing the traditional shape and proportions of a church or chapel, the ultra-modern interpretation pays homage to historical designs, but updates it in a fascinating way.

Set on a reflecting pool, the repeated shapes of the church are beautifully reflected, giving an elegant form.

‘The architects claimed that the building combines a religious experience with secular attitude, explaining that the church “aims to create a spatial container that both respects the past and looks towards the future.”‘

-Dezeen

 

The interior features a swooping, arched feel, with bands of light flooding into the highly minimal layout.

The layered approach lends itself perfectly to its integrated lighting, which amplifies the depth and white aesthetic of the church.

Utilized for weddings and spiritual events, the chapel feels soft and inviting against an evening sky.

 

“It provides a frame for the ritual and sacredness desired by the people holding the ceremony, thereby triggering a connection between the real and spiritual dimensions”

 

Read more on Dezeen.

2 comments

  1. What a pleasing esthetic, so ethereal and soft. Very beautiful. I can’t get the right words. Very spiritual.

Give us your thoughts

