Work On the World’s Tallest Building Resumes After Years of Delay

Featured Categories
3D
224 Posts
View Posts
Abstract
56 Posts
View Posts
Accessibility
3 Posts
View Posts
Adventure
10 Posts
View Posts
Advertising
74 Posts
View Posts
Africa
5 Posts
View Posts
AI
24 Posts
View Posts
Animals
502 Posts
View Posts
Animated GIF
81 Posts
View Posts
Animation
24 Posts
View Posts
Architecture
997 Posts
View Posts
Art
2196 Posts
View Posts
Artisan
100 Posts
View Posts
Automotive
230 Posts
View Posts
Best Gear
20 Posts
View Posts
Bicycles
24 Posts
View Posts
Biggest
1 Posts
View Posts
Birds
3 Posts
View Posts
Books
6 Posts
View Posts
Branding/Identity
254 Posts
View Posts
Camping
33 Posts
View Posts
Climate Change
829 Posts
View Posts
Clothing
76 Posts
View Posts
Cocktail Week
14 Posts
View Posts
Colors
973 Posts
View Posts
Concept Cars
14 Posts
View Posts
Countries You Know Nothing About
3 Posts
View Posts
Craft
347 Posts
View Posts
Culture
122 Posts
View Posts
Dance
2 Posts
View Posts
Design
2378 Posts
View Posts
DIY
6 Posts
View Posts
Documentary Film
804 Posts
View Posts
Dogs
53 Posts
View Posts
Drink
117 Posts
View Posts
Drone
1 Posts
View Posts
Eco-Friendly
347 Posts
View Posts
Endangered
3 Posts
View Posts
Europe
54 Posts
View Posts
EV
90 Posts
View Posts
Family
31 Posts
View Posts
Fashion
167 Posts
View Posts
Finances
2 Posts
View Posts
Flowers
56 Posts
View Posts
Food
336 Posts
View Posts
Footwear
50 Posts
View Posts
Furniture
251 Posts
View Posts
Future
1046 Posts
View Posts
Games
2 Posts
View Posts
Garden
5 Posts
View Posts
Get Smarter
935 Posts
View Posts
Gifts
4 Posts
View Posts
Glass
2 Posts
View Posts
Gluten-Free
9 Posts
View Posts
Graphic Design
69 Posts
View Posts
History
318 Posts
View Posts
Home & Health
139 Posts
View Posts
How To
154 Posts
View Posts
Humor
586 Posts
View Posts
Iceland
20 Posts
View Posts
Illustration
257 Posts
View Posts
Inclusivity
1 Posts
View Posts
Infographic
125 Posts
View Posts
Interior Design
11 Posts
View Posts
Landscaping
5 Posts
View Posts
Leaders
166 Posts
View Posts
LEGO
24 Posts
View Posts
life
877 Posts
View Posts
Lighting
24 Posts
View Posts
Love
8 Posts
View Posts
Magical
4 Posts
View Posts
Mid Century
3 Posts
View Posts
Miniature
2 Posts
View Posts
Moon
7 Posts
View Posts
Moss and Fog
2 Posts
View Posts
Moss and Fog Shop
8 Posts
View Posts
motion graphics
37 Posts
View Posts
Movies
3 Posts
View Posts
Murals
2 Posts
View Posts
Music
74 Posts
View Posts
Music Video
1 Posts
View Posts
National Parks
4 Posts
View Posts
Nature
1486 Posts
View Posts
Oldest
5 Posts
View Posts
Outer Space
254 Posts
View Posts
Pacific Northwest
11 Posts
View Posts
Packaging Design
91 Posts
View Posts
Painting
317 Posts
View Posts
Photography
1152 Posts
View Posts
Planet Earth
40 Posts
View Posts
Plants
43 Posts
View Posts
Politics
135 Posts
View Posts
Portland
42 Posts
View Posts
Pricey
3 Posts
View Posts
Product Design
955 Posts
View Posts
Retro Future
13 Posts
View Posts
Retro Futuristic
5 Posts
View Posts
Rocks
91 Posts
View Posts
Science
402 Posts
View Posts
Sculpture
777 Posts
View Posts
Shopping
65 Posts
View Posts
Skyscrapers
4 Posts
View Posts
Solar
3 Posts
View Posts
Stuff
553 Posts
View Posts
Surreal
360 Posts
View Posts
Sustainability
9 Posts
View Posts
Swim
3 Posts
View Posts
Technology
832 Posts
View Posts
Thoughts
471 Posts
View Posts
THROW
3 Posts
View Posts
Top Posts
1 Posts
View Posts
Transportation
17 Posts
View Posts
Travel
1087 Posts
View Posts
Trees
117 Posts
View Posts
Uncategorized
3369 Posts
View Posts
Video/Film/Literature
521 Posts
View Posts
Yum
5 Posts
View Posts
Zen
85 Posts
View Posts

Work On the World’s Tallest Building Resumes After Years of Delay

Jeddah Tower has had its sights on becoming the world’s tallest building since it broke ground way back in 2011. Since then, the construction and entire project has seen delays, financial issues, and all manner of bureaucratic wrangling.

The project is up and running again as of this month, with the build aiming to complete within a handful of years.

Designed by Chicago-based Adrian Smith + Gill Gordon Architecture, the slim, tapering design will rise to a record-breaking height of at least 1,008 meters, or 3,307 feet when it’s complete.

The astonishingly tall tower will be part of a large planned development in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It will feature over 160 floors, and the world’s highest observatory.

For comparison, this building will be taller than eleven Statue of Liberties stacked on top of one another. The very definition of skyscraper?

 

“The sleek, streamlined form of the tower can be interpreted as a reference to the folded fronds of young desert plant growth. The way the fronds sprout upward from the ground as a single form, then start separating from each other at the top, is an analogy of new growth fused with technology.”

Related Topics

An award winning art, design, nature and travel site, bringing you the best content from around the world. Inspiration, every day. www.mossandfog.com

You May Also Like

Give us your thoughts

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: