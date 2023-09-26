Work On the World’s Tallest Building Resumes After Years of Delay

Jeddah Tower has had its sights on becoming the world’s tallest building since it broke ground way back in 2011. Since then, the construction and entire project has seen delays, financial issues, and all manner of bureaucratic wrangling.

The project is up and running again as of this month, with the build aiming to complete within a handful of years.

Designed by Chicago-based Adrian Smith + Gill Gordon Architecture, the slim, tapering design will rise to a record-breaking height of at least 1,008 meters, or 3,307 feet when it’s complete.

The astonishingly tall tower will be part of a large planned development in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It will feature over 160 floors, and the world’s highest observatory.

For comparison, this building will be taller than eleven Statue of Liberties stacked on top of one another. The very definition of skyscraper?

“The sleek, streamlined form of the tower can be interpreted as a reference to the folded fronds of young desert plant growth. The way the fronds sprout upward from the ground as a single form, then start separating from each other at the top, is an analogy of new growth fused with technology.”

Like this: Like Loading...