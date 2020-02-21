Beautifully Vibrant Afrofuturism Collages

The world of collages is alive and well, thanks to a plethora of digital tools, and more and more artists creating new and exciting visual mashups.

Kaylan Michel is a self-taught designer and artist, based in Montreal, focusing on fierce and beautiful portrait collages in the style of Afrofuturism. Her mixed media approach uses all manner of objects and visual metaphors, coalescing into a distinctive, hyper-vibrant style.

She works under the moniker Lost in the Island, and was inspired by a range of post-modernism artists, but also pop culture references, and her own African heritage. We love the mixed media approach, using flowers, flying saucers, cat eyes and more to create such distinctive and rich detailed art.

Being originally from Africa, I look up to African art and afro futuristic art styles. I love patterns, colors and designs that represent my roots.