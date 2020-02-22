Powerful Advertisement Showcases The Memory Loss of Alzheimer’s Puzzle pieces arranged in strangely confusing ways, these ads showcase the painful confusion and fading memory that accompanies Alzheimer's disease. The post Powerful Advertisement Showcases The Memory Loss of Alzheimer’s appeared first on Moss and Fog.

Beautifully Vibrant Afrofuturism Collages Kaylan Michel is a self-taught designer and artist, based in Montreal, focusing on fierce and beautiful portrait collages in the style of Afrofuturism.

A Closer Look at the CIA's Secret Insectohopter, A 1970s Robot Dragonfly Spy A look at the remarkable dragonfly robot that the CIA developed in the 1970s to spy on their targets.

Angela Mckay's Lovingly Painted Travel Sketchbook Angela Mckay is a Brooklyn-based pattern designer and illustrator, someone who keeps visual ideas and inspiration close to her at all times. She's given a peek into her sketchbook, and we love the results, pages filled to the brim with color, detail, and charming interpretations of her natural surroundings.