Powerful Advertisement Showcases The Memory Loss of Alzheimer’s

Puzzle pieces arranged in strangely confusing ways, these ads showcase the painful confusion and fading memory that accompanies Alzheimer’s disease.
This award-winning campaign by BBDO is sad yet impactful, and encouraging people to join the fight against the disease, with the Alzheimer’s Research Initiative.
As Alzheimer’s progresses, facial recognition and memories fade, diminishing relationships and leaving many Alzheimer’s patients isolated and lonely. To bring this feeling closer to the general public we created a series of unrecognizable family portraits. Through the eyes of an Alzheimer’s patient, cherished relationships become an unsolvable puzzle made up of shuffled memories that fade away piece by piece.