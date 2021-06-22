Chameleons Are Otherworldly

Referred to as ‘Old World Lizards’, chameleons are a highly specialized group, consisting of over 200 species. They are native to Africa, Southern Europe and parts of Asia, though have been introduced to places like Hawaii and California.

We can’t imagine a more vibrant, alien-like creature than these unique lizards, with their zygodactylous feet, independently mobile eyes, and the ability to change color.

There’s a gentle magic to chameleons, they have an endearing manner to them, and their skin color and texture is surreal. Using cells filled with guanine crystals, they’re able to change the look of pigment in their skin by changing the way light is reflected.

Check out these extraordinary creatures below. Images via Pinterest.