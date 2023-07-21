Computer Folders In Real Life

We’re loving these tongue-in-cheek computer folders, turned into real-life, physical items. The Untitled Folder Wallet is the work of Nikolas Bentel, and makes a familiar digital creation into something tactile that you can feel and hold.

Made from vegan leather, the folder wallets come in a range of recognizable styles, some with a pixelated visual appearance, that bridges the digital and real divide in a clever way.

With two pockets, the wallets fit into a pants pocket, and are sure to bring a chuckle to those of us that deal with computer folders on the regular.

Available from $69 on Bentel’s website.

