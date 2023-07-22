A Cacophony of Food, Cubified

Food takes all shapes and sizes. From minuscule to enormous, the food we eat varies so much that it’s hard to picture it in any type of standardized shape.

This makes this project all the more visually stunning.

Taking a range of food and creating 98 perfect 2.5 x 2.5 x 2.5 cm cubes.

Arranged in a stylized grid, we see recognizable fruit like dragonfruit, watermelon and pomegranates. We see corn on the cob and avocado being forced into cube shape. And we see a range of items we can’t quite recognize, but probably eat on a regular basis. That’s what makes this project so compelling, seeing regular items in new and rigid structure, giving a different perspective to the everyday.

Created by Dutch artists Lernert and Sander. Simple, clever, mesmerizing. Love the final execution.

Photos by Lernert and Sander.

“Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant asked us to make a photograph for their documentary photography special, with the theme Food. We transformed unprocessed food into perfect cubes of 2,5 x 2,5 x 2,5 cm.”

Like this: Like Loading...